ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon was recently in attendance at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok Thailand for ONE Fight Night 22. During a meet-and-greet with ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong, 'The Iron Man' surprised his boss and close friend by asking for his autograph as a fan. It's as wholesome as it gets.

ONE Championship Thailand posted the interaction on Instagram:

"“Tank“ asks for autograph “Boss Chatri“ in Meet & Greet event. #ONELumpinee22 @yodchatri @rodtang_jimungnon See original"

The best thing about this is the fact that Rodtang Jitmuangnon didn't do it as a joke or a gesture. He really wanted to have his boss' autograph. Although he is a larger-than-life superstar already, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion is still humble enough not to see Sityodtong as a peer, but a man he admires and looks up to.

Rodtang was last seen in action at ONE's inaugural live event on US soil, ONE Fight Night 10, in Denver, Colorado last month. 'The Iron Man' defended his belt in dominant fashion by handily dispatching Mexico's Edgar Tabares.

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai king's presence during ONE Fight Night 22 has some significance to one of the night's fighters. Rodtang's budding rival, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, knocked out Nabil Anane in a Muay Thai fight. The two were supposed to headline ONE Fight Night 8 last march but Rodtang had to pull out due to injury. He was replaced by Danial Williams whom Superlek knocked out inside three rounds.

With two straight wins under Muay Thai rules in ONE Championship, Superlek is chomping at the bit to get a piece of Rodtang Jitmuangnon's Muay Thai world title. If the two finally get inside the Circle together, it would be one of the biggest and most memorable champion vs. champion bouts in Muay Thai and kickboxing history.

