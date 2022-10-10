Watch: Rodtang Jitmuangnon teaches Mitch Chilson how to throw his fearsome leg kicks

Some people learn kicking from Mr. Miyagi, while others learn from Muay Thai legend Rodtang Jitmuangnon...

'The Iron Man' is a striking phenom and superstar in ONE Championship. While he's always hard at work improving his own game, he is still happy to impart his destructive wisdom on kicking.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon recently did a technical breakdown for ONE commentator Mitch Chilson on how to throw the perfect leg kick. On Instagram, the duo shared:

"How to throw leg kicks like Rodtang. 1. Step forward & move head off center line. 2. Push hip forward. 3. Throw arm down to create power."

A proper leg kick attack is a technique that Muay Thai athletes, MMA fighters, and kickboxers must master to have any success in combat sports. A leg kick is as vital as learning a basic lead jab. Who better to learn from than ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon?

'The Iron Man' has defended his ONE gold three times to date and is considered one of the most exciting fighters in all of combat sports. At the age of just 25, the Thai has already earned over 260 victories in his storied career.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon's next fight

'The Iron Man' Rodtang has had a busy 2022. He first met MMA great 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson in a special-rules superfight, losing via submission in round two. He next dominated English striker Jacob Smith.

Next, the 25-year-old will face dangerous Italian ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Joseph Lasiri.

Rodtang and Lasiri will be meeting for the flyweight world title at ONE on Prime Video 4 on November 18. This event fight will be broadcast at US primetime.

The bout will be a battle between two feared strikers holding ONE gold. 'The Hurricane' Lasiri just made a Muay Thai legend Prajanchai PK.Saenchai quit on the stool in his most recent bout.

Meanwhile, Rodtang has knockout power in every limb, including his feared leg-kick attack. 'The Iron Man' has won fights previously by battering his opponents' legs and will likely be looking to use this masterful attack against his Italian opponent in November.

ONE Championship shared a highlight of Rodtang's leg attacks on Instagram:

"You do NOT want to get kicked by 'The Iron Man'"

