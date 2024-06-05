WATCH: Rodtang's calculated knockout of Mexican striker Edgar Tabares to retain flyweight Muay Thai gold in Denver

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is among ONE Championship's most recognizable stars and can be counted on by the fans for an excellent performance on every single card that he figures in.

So when 'The Iron Man' was booked for ONE Championship's first-ever event in the United States with ONE Fight Night 10 last May 5, 2023, fans had even more reasons to tune in to the historic event.

Rodtang's opponent then was Mexican standout and promotional debutant Edgar Tabares, who had the chance of a lifetime as he was named the challenger for Rodtang's ONE world title.

Like many before him, Tabares went toe-to-toe with the Thai megastar, but midway through round two, Rodtang uncorked a vicious short elbow that sent Tabares to sleep.

That victory marked the fifth successful flyweight Muay Thai world title defense for the Jitmuangnon Gym product and just his third finish under the world's largest martial arts promotion.

Overall, Rodtang's record under ONE Championship currently stands at 14-2.

Rodtang gives his respect to ONE 167 opponent

Rodtang will step back into the Circle on Friday, June 7 at ONE 167 where he takes on Muay Thai great Denis Puric in a flyweight kickboxing bout inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

'The Bosnian Menace' earned his way to a fight with Rodtang after a two-fight winning streak that features a knockout of Vietnamese star Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Rodtang acknowledged the caliber of fighter that Puric is:

"You have to fight to put yourself into the rankings to challenge me. He tried his best and managed to face me. I have to respect his fighting spirit."

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.