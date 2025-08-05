WATCH: Rodtang’s granite chin proves he is the real ‘Iron Man’

Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon has every bit lived up to his moniker of 'The Iron Man.' He has significantly enhanced it with a granite-like chin, making him one of the truly fearless and exciting fighters the striking martial arts have seen.ONE Championship moved to highlight it in a recent Instagram post that has the Jitmuangnon Gym standout showcasing his incomparable punch resistance, allowing him to absorb the strongest of punches from tough opponents in the promotion while unleashing his own potent strikes.The video, in particular, showed clips from his explosive kickboxing matches against Russian Tagir Khalilov in February 2021 and Bosnian-Canadian Denis Puric in June last year. During the matches, which he both won by decision, Rodtang can even be seen tapping his chin every now and then and allowing his opponents to throw punches at his face without flinching.ONE Championship had a two-word caption to its post, writing:&quot;Iron chin 👊&quot;Watch the video below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe iron chin of Rodtang has helped him establish a highly successful professional career, including the last seven years in ONE Championship, where he has compiled a solid 17-2 record. Along the way, he held the flyweight Muay Thai for six years until it was stripped from him last year for missing weight in his title defense.Rodtang looks to pick things up after explosive win earlier this yearRodtang scored a huge victory in his last match in March, knocking out Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa at ONE 172 in Japan. It is a victory that he nows looks to build on after what he admitted to be a rough patch for him previously.The 28-year-old Thai striker made short work of the 'Natural Born Crusher,' finishing the contest in just 80 seconds with impeccable striking, capped with a clean left hook that sent Takeru to the canvas and unable to continue after. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the post-event press conference, Rodtang pointed out that he was using the win as a motivation to pick his campaign up and shape up moving forward, saying:&quot;It feels like I just woke up from a bad dream. In the two past fights, I've been missing my weight, and I lost something that I cherish, that I love the most, my Muay Thai belt. I have to fight the criticism.&quot;Prior to defeating Takeru, Rodtang took on Denis Puric of Canada and Jacob Smith of the United Kingdom. While he won each time by decision, it saw him miss weight, with the last one against Smith in November 2024 proving to be too costly as he was forced to vacate the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.