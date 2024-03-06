WATCH: Rodtang shows why he’s in a class of his own in brutal beatdown of Joseph Lasiri

Many fighters have risen through the ranks to become global icons, and when they become world champions, the onus is on them to prove why they belong on top of the mountain.

In ONE Championship, combat sports star Rodtang Jitmuangnon is among the very best.

At just 26 years old, Rodtang is already a globally renowned fighter as he has shown his quality time and time again in the ONE circle since debuting in September 2018 with an astounding unanimous decision win over Sergio Wielzen.

Among his very best performances is that of his third defense of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship against Joseph Lasiri at ONE Fight Night 4 in November 2022.

Prior to the world championship clash, Rodtang was on an 11-fight winning streak in Muay Thai and kickboxing. Lasiri was riding a three-fight winning streak of his own, featuring a split decision win over Rocky Ogden and back-to-back finishes of Asahi Shinagawa and the iconic Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

The Italian striker brought out his A-game when he crossed paths with Rodtang, but ‘The Iron Man’ proved why he was called as such, dominating Lasiri en route to a unanimous decision victory.

Relive Rodtang’s big performance below:

Rodtang angling for trilogy showcase with rival

With an impressive record of 14 wins to his name, Rodtang is not one to back away from a challenge and the Jitmuangnon Gym star has his sights set on fighting two-sport ONE bantamweight world champion Jonathan Haggerty for a third time.

Following two memorable encounters in 2019 and 2020, a third chapter might definitely be in the books after Haggerty defeated Felipe Lobo with ease and with Rodtang appearing to have fully recovered from an injury to his left hand.