WATCH: Russian slugger Dmitry Menshikov lights up Sinsamu Klinmee with unstoppable flurry to claim 3rd straight KO win

Russian standout Dmitry Menshikov scored his third-straight win in spectacular fashion at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video. Returning to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Menshikov stepped inside the ring for a high-stakes scrap with Thai striker Sinsamut Klinmee.

After two entertaining and evenly matched rounds, it was Menshikov who pulled away in the third, delivering an onslaught of strikes punctuated by a bevy of brutal knees that eventually spelled the end for Sinsamut.

With the victory, Menshikov has now finished his last three opponents by way of knockout. Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA, Menshikov hopes that his recent string of impressive wins will be enough to get him a rematch with reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel.

"The aim is Eersel," Menshikov said. "So I have to prove and I want to prove [that what happened in the first fight] was a mistake."

Has Dmitry Menshikov done enough to earn a rematch with Regian Eersel?

Dmitry Menshikov's ONE Championship debut came against Regian Eersel at ONE Fight Night 11 nearly a year ago. On that night, the Russian suffered a humiliating defeat, going down just 46 seconds into the opening round. He's been chomping at the bit for another shot at 'The Immortal' ever since.

As for Menshikov's ONE Fight Night 22 opponent, Sinsamut Klinmee saw his two-fight win streak snapped, pushing him back down the contender's ladder for the time being. Overall, 'Aquaman' is 82-19-3, and has four electrifying wins under the ONE Championship banner.

