WATCH: Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis exchange phone numbers after fight in incredible display of sportsmanship

Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis gave it their all inside the boxing ring this past weekend. The two boxing sensations fought in arguably the biggest fights of their respective professional careers and their performances displayed their caliber.

However, the tense build-up and heated animosity between the two boxers immediately cooled down after the fight. Davis knocked down Garcia early on and held his nerve to finish 'KingRy' in the seventh round with a body shot that rendered him unable to get up before the count.

After the main event fight, the two fighters were recorded catching up in the middle of the empty arena. The duo seemingly exchanged phone numbers and had a brief light-hearted conversation.

They posed for more pictures after their brief but wholesome interaction and were received with loud cheers and applause from the remainder of the people in attendance.

The two boxers' entourages also showed respect to each other and embraced the fighters and the opposing coaches.

Check out Davis and Garcia's interaction at the end of the night below:

Ryan had Tank put his number in his phone and both teams showed respect during the post-fight press conference. SPORTSMANSHIP 🤝Ryan had Tank put his number in his phone and both teams showed respect during the post-fight press conference. #DavisGarcia SPORTSMANSHIP 🤝 Ryan had Tank put his number in his phone and both teams showed respect during the post-fight press conference. #DavisGarcia https://t.co/79fWBlXbdM

Conor McGregor meets Ryan Garcia, offers him words of encouragement

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor was one of many stars in attendance at the high-profile boxing event.

'The Notorious' went backstage to meet Ryan Garcia after he suffered the first loss of his professional career and motivated him to run it back with 'Tank'. McGregor praised Garcia as the future of the division and the sport as he said:

“He’s 1-0 on you. Yous are the two biggest names in the division. I want to see it again. I want to see it again now, and I want to see it with no rehydration clause, seriously... Mate, all the respect in the world to you. You’re the future. You’re the future of this game. I’m watching you all the way. Wish you all the best.”

Watch their interaction below:

