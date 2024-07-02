WATCH: Saemapetch's violent left to the body crumbles two-time Lumpinee world champion Kulabdam

ONE Championship posted the throwback footage of Saemapetch's knockout win against Kulabdam.

In May 2021, Saemapetch was matched up against Kulabdam at ONE: Full Blast. At the time, the hard-hitting bantamweight Muay Thai contender had established a promotional record of 4-1, while Kulabdam was looking to bounce back from a unanimous decision loss against Rodlek.

At ONE: Full Blast, Kulabdam failed to return to the win column, as Saemapetch secured a first-round knockout win. ONE recently re-visited the entertaining bantamweight Muay Thai matchup by posting the entire fight on YouTube, which can be seen below by those who aren't geo-restricted:

Trending

Since then, Kulabdam, a 2x Lumpinee Boxing Stadium Muay Thai world champion, has bounced back with five wins in eight fights, including one no-contest. He last fought on April 5, suffering a unanimous decision loss against Nong-O to end his four-fight winning streak.

Meanwhile, Saemapetch has battled with a handful of the best strikers on the ONE Championship roster. The 29-year-old holds the number four ranking in the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai division after taking out Mohamed Younes Rabah by first-round knockout in a rematch on February 16.

Watch Saemapetch knock out Rabah at ONE Fight Night 19 below:

Expand Tweet

Saemapetch looks to secure ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title shot against Nico Carrillo

Later this week, July 5, Saemapetch has an opportunity to strengthen his presence in the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title picture. To do so, the action-packed Thai fighter must take out number one-ranked Nico Carrillo at ONE Fight Night 23.

It won't be easy for Saemapetch, as Carrillo holds a 3-0 promotional record, all by knockout. With a win at Friday's event, 'King of the North' is practically guaranteed a title shot against the winner of Jonathan Haggerty vs Superlek.

ONE Fight Night 23 goes down inside the legendary combat sports venue of Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featuring Carrillo vs Saemapetch can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback