Watch: Sean Brady holds highest record on UFC's AirBike VO2 designed to test fighters' aerobic energy system

Sean Brady broke the record on the UFC's AirBike VO2 during a recent test that was conducted at the UFC Performance Institute.

In a video uploaded to the UFC's Instagram, the welterweight prospect can be seen posting a reading of 69 mL/kg/min. In the process, he beat the record of more than 100 UFC fighters across different weight classes, who have been tested since last August.

Watch the video below:

A former titleholder in Cage Fury Fighting Championship (CFFW), Sean Brady is one of the dark horses in the UFC's welterweight division. The 29-year-old is a top-notch jiu-jitsu practitioner and has never tasted defeat in his MMA career.

Sean Brady finally gets wish with Belal Muhammad fight

Sean Brady has looked incredibly sharp in all of his performances since arriving in the UFC. The 15-0 welterweight prospect has been successful in all five of his octagon appearances and looks set to enter the title conversation.

Brady is fresh off a unanimous decision win over Michael Chiesa in November. Following the win, the 29-year-old spent some time going after No.5-ranked contender Belal Muhammad.

The pair have been trading jabs on social media recently and it appears that Brady's wish has finally come true. He is set to face 'Remember The Name' on the main card of UFC 280.

Sean Brady and Belal Muhammad were previously booked to fight in December 2020. However, the bout had to be called off after Brady pulled out. Since then, the 29-year-old has scored two consecutive wins.

Meanwhile, Belal Muhammad has also looked impressive in his recent trips to the octagon. The 34-year-old is on an eight-fight unbeaten run (including a no-contest against Leon Edwards). 'Remember The Name' most recently outpointed Vicente Luque in dominant fashion in April. Prior to the win, Muhammad defeated former title challenger Stephen Thompson in a lopsided unanimous decision last December.

The upcoming bout between the two rising welterweight prospects is guaranteed to be an exciting one, with both men hoping to deliver a statement performance.

UFC 280 is set to take place on October 22 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The card is loaded with a string of exciting matchups and topped by a much-anticipated showdown between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title.

