Watch: Sean O'Malley reveals new hairdo ahead of UFC 276

Sean O'Malley returns to action this weekend at UFC 276 and that means it's time for 'Sugar' to unveil his newest fight week hair dye job.

O'Malley started his tradition of showing up for events with wildly colored hair when he fought Eddie Wineland in June 2020. Since then, every bout has featured a new do. Whether it's a rainbow, pastel purple, or the colors of the Ecuadorian flag, 'Sugar' always stands out on the night of the fight.

Now O'Malley is showing off the hair he'll be fighting Pedro Munhoz with in Las Vegas for UFC 276. This time the rising bantamweight has chosen neon pink and slime green.

Watch Sean O'Malley get his hair dyed for UFC 276 below:

These aren't just random colors. O'Malley picked them because they match up with his freshly wrapped Lamborghini Huracan, which is also pink with green trim.

Sean O'Malley's coach says 'Sugar' may surprise Pedro Munhoz on the ground

Sean O'Malley has built his success in the octagon off of his slick movement and even slicker striking. But according to his jiu jitsu coach Augusto Mendes, O'Malley is also a tricky fighter on the ground. In a recent episode of the UFC 276 Embedded series, he said:

"People [don't] have [any] idea how strong his jiu-jitsu [is]. They never had the opportunity to see how strong he can do on the ground, but they are gonna be surprised if the fight goes there."

Watch the UFC 276 Embedded episode below:

O'Malley hasn't needed to dig deep into his bag of ground tricks thus far in his UFC career. That could change when he fights the tough and well rounded No. 9 ranked Pedro Munhoz, who won't hesitate to take O'Malley down should the opportunity present itself.

If fans want to know what they may see from O'Malley in ground exchanges, look no further than his performance at the Quintet Ultra grappling event, where 'Sugar' tapped Takanori Gomi.

TheSugaBible🌈🥋 @SugaBible Sean O’Malley subbing Takanori Gomi with Anthony Smith going mad in his corner Sean O’Malley subbing Takanori Gomi with Anthony Smith going mad in his corner https://t.co/xxt2exXndn

O'Malley also went to a draw against the very skilled Gilbert Melendez at the same event. So there's no denying the flashy young bantamweight has top level jiu jitsu skills to fall back on in case any of his future fights leave the feet.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far