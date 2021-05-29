Watch: Sean O'Malley's hilarious reaction to the face-off between Hasbullah Magomedov and Abdu Rozik

Social media stars Hasbulla Magomedov and Abdu Rozik have garnered more attention than most professional MMA fighters since the video of their press conference went viral on the internet. Cory Sandhagen, Henry Cejudo and many other fighters have taken notice of Hasbulla and Abdu Rozik's online presence, and Sean O'Malley is the latest addition to the list of MMA personalities fascinated by the little guys.

In a recent issue of Sean O'Malley's YouTube podcast Timbo Sugar Show, 'Sugar' Sean was seen watching clips from Hasbulla and Abdu Rozik's press conference and pondering over things like their age, nationality, profession, and so on.

(Watch Sean O'Malley's reaction here)

Hasbulla Magomedov is a social media star from Russia. Although his physical appearance is that of a child, Hasbulla is an 18-year-old adult. His appearance is a result of a growth disorder.

A native of Khabib Nurmagomedov's hometown Makhachkala in the Dagestan autonomous region, Hasbulla is popularly known as 'Mini Khabib' due to social media videos that show him mimicking professional fighters. He also seems to be an acquaintance of Khabib as some social media posts show the two hanging out together.

Hasbulla's counterpart Abdu Rozik is also an 18-year-old social media star from Tajikistan and has a similar appearance due to growth disorder. Hasbulla and Abdu Rozik are rumored to have fought in a mixed martial arts fight under the mediation of Chechen MMA fighter Asxab Tamaev on May 18.

Hasbulla and Abdu Rozik have received a lot of attention on the internet and social media. However, the idea of an MMA fight between them did not sit well with the Russian Dwarf Athletic Association. Uliana Podpalnaya, the president of the association, expressed strong criticism for the fight. She stated that such fights would only make sense if martial arts for small people were a Paralympic sport.

“It's not even like a show fight. they get paid a lot of money and it’s a show to make people laugh. There’s nothing serious about this, this isn’t sport,” Uliana Podpalnaya said.

MMA stars who reacted to Hasbulla and Abdu Rozik's internet videos

Hasbulla and Abdu Rozik's viral videos have been used by the MMA community in their social media posts. Retired two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo, for instance, has pushed for a one-off title fight against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in an attempt to become the first three-division UFC champion. 'Triple C' posted the video of Hasbulla on his Instagram account to mock Vlokanovski and also called out Dana White to book the fight.

Fighters like Cory Sandhagen and Darren Till have also posted Hasbulla's videos, and here are some interesting reactions and memes from the MMA community to Hasbulla and Abdu Rozik:

