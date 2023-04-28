WATCH: Sean Strickland's hilarious NSFW take on fat shaming

As a UFC middleweight fighter, Sean Strickland has gained a reputation for his unfiltered and at times controversial views on various sensitive subjects, such as women, homosexuals, and minorities. He recently caused a stir by sharing his humorous and NSFW take on the topic of fat shaming.

With his trademark blunt style, Sean Strickland offered his thoughts on the subject, presenting a refreshingly unconventional perspective that some may find amusing and others may find offensive. He delved into the reasons behind fat shaming, citing societal norms and expectations that place undue emphasis on physical appearance.

'Tarzan', known for his bold and unconventional views, recently made an appearance on renowned content creator Nina Daniele's YouTube channel. During the interview, the Californian shared his controversial take on the topic of fat shaming and remarked:

"I think fat shaming is always okay. There's nothing worse than being next to a fat smelly motherf*cker and the most human thing you could do is, telling a fat smelly motherf*cker to put down the fork. You know if you can't see your d*ck, boy you're a little bit too fat."

The 185-pounder added:

"If you gotta lift up the rule to see the c*ck you're too fat, if your stomach looks like a p*ssy and you're naked and a guy doesn't know which hole to put it in you're too f*cking fat."

Check out Sean Strickland's entire remarks below (from 1:24 onwards):

Brendan Allen challenges Sean Strickland following a recent bout cancellation

Ever since rising to prominence as a formidable fighter in the middleweight division, Sean Strickland has become a popular target for opponents ranked lower than him. In the wake of his most recent fight being canceled, Brendan Allen is the latest fighter to express interest in taking on the controversial 185-pounder.

Following Jack Hermansson's withdrawal from their scheduled bout due to injury, 'All In' wasted no time in setting his sights on a rematch with 'Tarzan'. Confident that fans would be eager to see them go head-to-head once again, Allen has been vocal about his desire to challenge the outspoken fighter.

The up-and-coming UFC middleweight contender wrote on Twitter:

"So Sean Strickland what do you say, my man? It sets us up for a perfect rematch, better build up and definitely a way better main for the fans. We can do it on your date of July 1 if you prefer, fans definitely wanna see us fight over [you fighting a] UFC 1-0 guy."

Check out the tweet below:

