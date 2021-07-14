Watch: Security guard doesn't flinch despite Conor McGregor throwing a kick at his face before UFC 264 main event

Footage of Conor McGregor faking a high kick was recently released by the Twitter account @oocmma.

The footage shows Conor McGregor faking a high kick at a security guard as he waited for Dustin Poirier to walk-out for their battle at UFC 264.

The video shows Conor McGregor shuffling a little and throwing the kick. The guard was evidently expecting Conor McGregor's little warm-up kick, as he did not flinch even as the high-velocity kick approached his temple.

Conor McGregor pointed at the guard, seemingly engaging in a bit of friendly conversation before gearing up for his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier.

Security guard doesn’t flinch when Conor McGregor throws kick at his face: pic.twitter.com/HVlI0Jfh82 — Out Of Context MMA (@oocmma) July 14, 2021

What happened to Conor McGregor at UFC 264?

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier had a highly active first round in their trilogy fight.

The first half of the round saw the two fighters engage on their feet, with Conor McGregor arguably having larger success with crisp kicks and flurries.

Around the halfway point of the fight, Dustin Poirier engaged in a clinch battle. Conor McGregor unexpectedly attempted a guillotine choke attempt and had a strong grip around Poirier's neck. However, the BJJ expert that he is, Dustin Poirier used the fence to turn his position into one that would favor his motive to loosen Conor McGregor's grip.

Thereafter, Dustin Poirier began pounding away on the ground with Conor McGregor on his back. 'The Notorious' also answered back with some vicious elbows from his back.

McGregor managed to escape the position and the fighters returned to their feet towards the end of the round.

How did @TheNotoriousMMA bone not pop through the skin 😳 #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/prRsbmG7mg — The Art Of Combat Podcast (@ArtOfCombatPod) July 11, 2021

It was at this point that both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier shot crosses and missed.

Unfortunately, McGregor landed in an awkward position on his rear leg, causing a clean fracture of his tibia. He fell to the ground and the fight was called to a stop in between rounds one and two. Dustin Poirier won the fight via TKO due to doctor stoppage.

Conor McGregor provides an update on his injury

Conor McGregor entered the surgery room the morning following the catastrophic conclusion of UFC 264.

Immediately after the surgery, the Irishman posted a video on Twitter providing an update on his condition and plans for the near future. He said:

"What's up, fight fans? 'The Notorious' here. Just out of the surgery room. Everything went [according] to plan. Everything went perfect. I'm feeling tremendous. We got six weeks on the crutch, now. And then, we begin to build back. I want to thank all the fans all around the world for your messages of support. I hope you all enjoyed the show. I want to thank all the fans in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena, 21,800 fans in attendance. The place was absolutely electric. It was a hell of a first round. It would've been nice to get into the second round and then, you know, to see what's what. But, it is what it is. That's the nature of the business. A clean break of the tibia, and it was not to be."

Onwards and upwards we go ☘️ pic.twitter.com/qKgochlT3t — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2021

