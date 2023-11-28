WATCH: Stamp Fairtex daps it up with WWE Women’s World Champ Rhea Ripley, MMA legends at Big Event in New York

Stamp Fairtex shared footage of her meeting several WWE superstars and MMA legends.

On November 11, an entertainment and sports expo was held inside the Suffolk Credit Union Arena in Brentwood, New York. The event featured WWE women’s world champion Rhea Ripley, ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex, and more.

Throughout the night, Stamp met various combat sports legends, including Ripley, Renzo Gracie, Mark Coleman, and Michael Bisping. The Thai superstar posted the footage of her experience on Instagram with the following caption:

“Thank you to my fans for coming down to The Big Event 🥰 Look at all these amazing people I met while in New York! 🇺🇸”

Stamp made her ONE Championship debut in July 2018. Since then, she’s become arguably the biggest superstar in the promotion after establishing herself as an absolute force in Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA.

Throughout her promotional tenure, Stamp has also become the most accomplished fighter in ONE after winning the following- ONE Atomweight MMA World Grand Prix title, ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title, ONE atomweight kickboxing world title, and atomweight Muay Thai world title.

The question is, what’s next for the fan favorite?

What’s next for Stamp Fairtex?

On September 29, Stamp Fairtex faced Ham Seo Hee for the vacant ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title in the ONE Fight Night 14 main event. After suffering the early storm from Ham, Stamp landed a devastating body kick to secure a third-round finish.

When it comes to MMA, the next women’s atomweight MMA title contender could be Denice Zamboanga, who is riding a two-fight win streak. Zamboanga has called out Stamp several times, so it’ll be intriguing to see if ONE makes the matchup.

With that said, Stamp has voiced her interest in super-fights moving forward. Therefore, anything is possible for the Thai superstar’s next appearance under the ONE banner.