Watch: Stamp Fairtex’s entire martial arts journey in a nutshell

ONE Championship star Stamp Fairtex has had an incredible and decorated career already and she is only 24 years old. ONE recently shared the journey of Stamp with combat sports in a story on Instagram, beginning at age five.

"Stamp Fairtex is built DIFFERENT."

"Started Muay Thai at 5 years old after getting bullied at school. Became ONE's first 2-sport World Champion 16 years later."

The clip also includes video footage from Stamp's Muay Thai bouts when she was just a child and highlights from her kickboxing and Muay Thai run in ONE Championship.

She picked up world titles in both Muay Thai and kickboxing which is an impressive accolade to have. She also defeated notable fighters such as Janet 'JT' Todd and Alma Juniku.

Stamp would go on to earn a belt in MMA as well when she won the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship. In the tournament, she defeated Alyona Rassohyna and Julie Mezabarba via decision.

In the final round, she was able to submit Commonwealth Games gold medal-winner Ritu Phogat to win the tournament title.

The young Thai fighter would later challenge for a divisional title against ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee.

Lee has been a dominant force in her weight class for years. She was able to defeat Stamp by way of submission but the Thai athlete feels she learned a lot from the experience and can still win an MMA world title.

Stamp Fairtex discusses the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix

2022 plays host to the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix, which concluded its first round recently. Muay Thai star Stamp Fairtex spoke to ONE Championship about how she sees this tournament playing out.

In the next round of this Grand Prix, reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon faces Savvas Michael while Walter Goncalves will meet Superlek Kiatmoo9. Stamp explained the stakes and how she sees it going.

“For Rodtang and Savvas, I think Rodtang will win because he attacks better. The only way for Savvas to defeat Rodtang is to go toe-to-toe with him with a strong heart and be conscious of not falling into Rodtang’s game."

Superlek is a tournament favorite who many see being able to upset Rodtang in the final. On his fight against Brazil's Goncalves, Stamp said:

“In the Superlek vs. Walter matchup, Walter’s style is very similar to Rodtang’s. In his last match against Rodtang, he lost unanimously. I think if he gets into Superlek’s shin zone, Superlek will have a chance to win, but if Walter can dominate his range, Walter probably wins. But I still prefer Superlek.”

Stamp also added that she expects Rodtang to meet Superlek in the final round of the 2022 World Grand Prix. It would be an exciting matchup of decorated Muay Thai fighters.

Rodtang and Savvas are scheduled to fight at ONE 161 on August 26 in US prime time. Headlining that marquee event will be Adriano Moraes vs Demetrious Johnson in a flyweight world title rematch.

