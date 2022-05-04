Watch: Stamp Fairtex sharpens boxing on road back to the circle post-ONE X

Stamp Fairtex is back in the gym. In a recent video uploaded to Fairtex Training Center's YouTube channel, she is seen doing pad work and sharpening her boxing skills.

Her last fight was a title match loss to atomweight champion Angela Lee at ONE X.

Watch Stamp Fairtex training in the video below:

Stamp looks sharp in the video, throwing tight, fast, and powerful punches in combination.

Her last outing was an unsuccessful one. Angela Lee is a very experienced jiu-jitsu fighter and was able to outgrapple the Thai challenger. However, the bout wasn't one-sided. Both fighters were able to land well during their striking exchanges. Stamp's biggest success came from a body punch in round one which folded Lee over in pain. Stamp is now sharpening her skills even more.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



With the win, Stamp earned a shot at ONE atomweight champion Angela Lee (via Stamp Fairtex submitted Ritu Phogat via armbar to win the ONE atomweight grand prix.With the win, Stamp earned a shot at ONE atomweight champion Angela Lee(via @ONEChampionship Stamp Fairtex submitted Ritu Phogat via armbar to win the ONE atomweight grand prix.With the win, Stamp earned a shot at ONE atomweight champion Angela Lee 🏆 (via @ONEChampionship) https://t.co/31uPCRAaf6

Even before her title fight at ONE X, Stamp was already a massively accomplished striker. She had held world titles in both kickboxing and Muay Thai in ONE Championship. She then entered MMA and managed to win the 2021 ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix when she submitted Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning wrestler Ritu Phogat.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship to when Stamp Fairtex and Bi Nguyen put on one of the wildest fights ever seen on the global stage!



#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Flashto when Stamp Fairtex and Bi Nguyen put on one of the wildest fights ever seen on the global stage! Flash🔙 to when Stamp Fairtex and Bi Nguyen put on one of the wildest fights ever seen on the global stage!#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/E5yetxzbiX

Stamp Fairtex working towards a title

Stamp Fairtex is still seeking a title in MMA. The good news is that she is only 24 years old and can only improve her skills. Her training partners and coaches also believe she will be able to obtain an MMA world title in her career.

Muay Thai champion and training partner Rodtang Jitmuangnon offered his thoughts on Stamp getting MMA gold. In an interview with ONE Championship, he stated:

“Yes, I think she can [still become the MMA world champion] if she has a decisive goal and keeps improving her skills and techniques. I think it’s not too hard for her because Stamp is a hard worker. She is determined. She has proven that she has greatly improved her MMA, as seen in the World Grand Prix.”

Coach DJ Jackson also feels that Stamp will keep improving and will likely win in a rematch against Lee. He explained on his YouTube channel:

"Yes, I do think Stamp can win in a rematch. I think she can win by body shot... She landed the shot she was looking for. She just wasn't able to capitalize. So a loss like that definitely hurts but... we have to take everything we can from it to make ourselves better fighters. But it doesn't take away from the fact that she is one of the most incredible strikers on the planet."

Watch DJ Jackson give his thoughts on Stamp Fairtex and more:

Going by her recent video, Stamp Fairtex will continue to improve and sharpen her skills on her quest for ONE Championship MMA glory.

Edited by Aziel Karthak