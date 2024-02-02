WATCH: Strawweight MMA champ Jarred Brooks shows no mercy in brutal submission wins over Bokang Masunyane, Lito Adiwang

Jarred Brooks is best known for his wrestling pedigree and he has never been shy to show it in ONE Championship with his two submission victories being his best body of work prior to challenging for the ONE strawweight MMA world championship.

In his promotional debut, Brooks faced the Philippines’ standout strawweight MMA star in Lito Adiwang at ONE: NextGen III as the latter aimed to further establish his spot in the rankings.

However, Adiwang made the costly mistake of taunting Brooks late in round one and was caught in a nasty arm-triangle choke in the second round.

‘The Monkey God’ would then flex his grappling wizardry just a few months later against Bokang Masunyane at ONE 156 in April 2022.

Masunyane was viewed as one of the most interesting prospects in ONE Championship at the time as he had just defeated Japan’s Ryuto Sawada and knocked out the Philippines’ Rene Catalan.

Against Brooks, ‘Little Giant’, just like the ‘Thunder Kid’, attempted to go toe-to-toe with Brooks, but soon found himself in a rear-naked choke and eventually passing out - a moment that Masunyane even joked about later on.

Jarred Brooks eager to “bury” Joshua Pacio at ONE 166

Now reigning as the ONE strawweight MMA world champion, Brooks will take his wrestling skills to the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar as he rematches Joshua Pacio at ONE 166 on March 1.

After an instant classic of a bout back in December 2022, Pacio re-established himself as the top contender for the ONE strawweight MMA world championship that he dropped to Brooks, but the Warsaw, Indiana native wants to end Pacio in spectacular fashion.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE 166 from your location.