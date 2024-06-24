WATCH: Superbon emerges victorious in war of attrition against rival Marat Grigorian for interim featherweight kickboxing gold

Rivalry fights always produce exciting must-watch bouts and ONE Championship kickboxing great Superbon recently closed out his long story with Marat Grigorian as both men had one win over the other.

The trilogy bout was scheduled for ONE Friday Fights 58 this past April 5 and if the stakes of a rivalry fight were not enough, their fight also had the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship on the line.

Superbon was determined from the get-go to not allow the Armenian star to find his groove. Still, Grigorian was just as raring to finally put away Superbon especially when the fight took place in close quarters.

After an intense five-round war, judges declared Superbon the winner via unanimous decision.

ONE Championship posted the highlights of their long-awaited trilogy fight via Instagram and fans can rewatch it below.

In the aftermath of their epic encounter, Grigorian admitted that Superbon was the better man despite having an intense training camp of his own and completely deserved their trilogy-defining victory.

Superbon confirmed for ONE Featherweight Kickboxing Grand Prix

ONE Championship struck gold in 2019 when they announced the first-ever ONE featherweight kickboxing grand prix and after a successful second iteration in 2022, its third chapter will take place this year.

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced that Superbon will be partaking in the big event with another rival of his being on the opposite side of the bracket - Chingiz Allazov.

Allazov is the 2022 ONE Featherweight Kickboxing Grand Prix champion and also became the first man to ever knockout Superbon in ONE Championship when they fought in January 2023 over the Thai star's featherweight kickboxing world title.

