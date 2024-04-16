WATCH: Superbon shows how to speed up your kicks using one simple trick

Interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon is perhaps the greatest technical kicker of this generation. His understanding of the little details and nuances of how to set up and land kicks made him a former undisputed king of his division and now its interim ruler.

In a video posted to ONE Championship's Instagram account, the Thai icon showed a simple detail to make your lead roundhouse kick faster.

Check out the video below:

In hindsight, the switch-kick - a technique used by many great fighters in the past - looks telegraphed compared to Superbon's simple step. His approach creates an illusion of stepping forward, thus tricking the opponent about what is coming next.

Superbon wins interim gold against rival Marat Grigorian at ONE Friday Fights 58

At ONE Friday Fights 58 a little over a week ago, it wasn't just Superbon's stepping kicks that were on full display, it was also his stepping knees. His full arsenal of weaponry was utilized to defeat his rival Marat Grigorian via unanimous decision to win the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

The bout was a trilogy-defining clash that saw the familiar foes fighting one more time to settle the score. Fully aware of the Thai superstar's legendary kicking game, Grigorian employed a punch-heavy strategy in which he threw haymakers up close, largely nullifying any sort of kicks coming his way.

The wily striker adapted to this by utilizing his knee strikes to the body, halting his Armenian opponent's advance and creating space to mount his attacks. Once the final bell rang, the judges awarded the former undisputed world champion the win and the division's interim throne.

This sets Superbon up for a massive unification bout against the reigning divisional king, Chingiz Allazov - the man who took his belt the first time.

