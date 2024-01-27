WATCH: Superlek Kiatmoo9’s path of destruction leading up to Tokyo super fight against Takeru at ONE 165

ONE Championship shared a compilation of several knockout wins during Superlek Kiatmoo9’s promotional tenure.

This Sunday, Superlek looks to extend his legacy by defending his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title in the ONE 165 main event.

To do so, ‘The Kicking Machine’ must get through Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa, who is making his promotional debut at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

Ahead of Sunday’s super-fight, ONE paid tribute to Superlek’s promotional success thus far by sharing an Instagram video with four impressive knockouts. The social media featured the following caption:

“Utter DESTRUCTION 🤯 Will Superlek score another emphatic finish this Sunday at ONE 165 when he defends his flyweight kickboxing throne against Japanese superstar Takeru? 🏆 @superlek789”

Superlek Kiatmoo9’s tribute compilation started with his three-round knockout win against Danial Williams in March 2023. On that night, ‘The Kicking Machine’ defended his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title for the first time.

The second and fourth videos showcased Superlek’s two Muay Thai knockout wins in 2023. He started by destroying Nabil Anane in round one and followed up two weeks later with a third-round knockout win against Tagir Khalilov, leading to his super-fight against Rodtang.

Lastly, the third video of ONE’s Instagram compilation showed Superlek knocking out Walter Goncalves in an August 2022 Muay Thai bout.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 believes he’s an underdog heading into ONE 165 main event against Takeru Segawa

Superlek Kiatmoo9 holds the second-longest active winning streak (eight fights) in ONE Championship. With that said, Superlek’s upcoming opponent, Takeru Segawa, is making his promotional debut, but he’s established himself as a legendary kickboxer outside of the promotional.

Therefore, Superlek sees himself as an underdog heading into the ONE 165 main event due to Takeru’s experience advantage. ‘The Kicking Machine’ had this to say during an interview with ONE:

“I don't feel bad at all. Because I know that he has been in kickboxing much longer than I have. while I switched from Muay Thai to kickboxing for a few years. So I admit I am an underdog in kickboxing, but not in terms of combat sports experience.”

Superlek Kiatmoo9 will be stepping into enemy territory on Sunday when he meets Takeru Segawa inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion plans to tune out the crowd and make a statement by taking out Takeru in impressive fashion.