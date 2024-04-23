WATCH: Superlek turns on berserker mode in stunning world title win over Spanish star Daniel Puertas

Though he is best known for his world in the art of eight limbs, 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 lit up the Circle in his ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship fight with Spanish standout Daniel Puertas.

Before he seeks two-sport glory on September 6, ONE Championship is looking back at Superlek's five-round war with the two-time ISKA titleholder at ONE Fight Night 6 in January 2023:

"This ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title fight between Superlek and Daniel Puertas was NUTS. Can Superlek become a two-sport king and take the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title from Jonathan Haggerty on September 6 at ONE 168: Denver?"

'The Kicking Machine' walked away with a unanimous decision victory and his first ONE world title. Since then, he has defended the flyweight kickboxing crown against three-sport superstar Danial Williams and Japanese legend Takeru Segawa. Next, he'll look to add another 26 pounds of gold to his collection when he steps into Denver spotlight at ONE 168: Denver.

Superlek looks to add to his legacy against Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 168

This September, ONE Championship makes its long-awaited return to the United States for an event with not one but two stellar world title tilts emanating from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

In one of the most anticipated Muay Thai fights of all time, Superlek will challenge current ONE bantamweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty. 'The General' will put up the latter world in a bout that could very well determine the greatest P4P striker on the planet.

After scoring an earth-shattering knockout against Nong-O Hama to win the bantamweight Muay Thai world title, Haggerty returned months later, adding an epic KO of Fabricio Andrade to his resume and picking up the vacant bantamweight kickboxing belt in the process.

Who leaves ONE 168 with two-sport glory on Friday, September 6?