WATCH: Take a step-by-step guide to MMA legend Demetrious Johnson's iconic Mighty Wiz Bar submission

MMA's popularity has steadily risen through the years thanks to the incredible performances that the athletes put together during their fights, particularly when they pull off their signature maneuvers.

In the case of ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson, he has put together a resume that has had many fans proclaiming him to be the greatest flyweight of all time.

Starting his pro-MMA career in 2009, 'Mighty Mouse' has since racked up an impressive resume of 25 wins in 30 matches, with 13 of them coming by way of a finish, plus a 13-fight winning streak along the way.

While his striking accumen has garnered him worldwide fame, it is his wisdom in the grappling game that always has them buzzing and one move that has reached legendary status his now-iconic 'Mighty Wiz Bar' - the same move that he used to defeat Ray Borg in October 2017 when he was still in the UFC.

ONE Championship recently shared a step-by-step breakdown on how the American star does it and with how slick he demonstrated it, he might only be the one capable of executing it cleanly.

How Demetrious Johnson has enjoyed his recent downtime

With a bulletproof legacy behind him, the former UFC flyweight world champion has little need to prove how much else is left in his combat sports tank and is just living life to the fullest right now.

Most recently, Johnson trained with fellow MMA legends Bibiano Fernandes and Lyoto Machida, plus Brazilian jiu-jitsu greats Jacare Souza and Lucas Pinheiro.

But of course, he has kept a pulse on the greatest fights ONE Championship recently had on offer and broke some of them down on his YouTube channel, 'Mighty'.

Johnson even pointed out his personal pick for the greatest knockout of his career.