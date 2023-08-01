WATCH: Tawanchai shows off thunderous kicking power ahead of ONE Fight Night 13

At ONE Fight Night 13, Tawanchai PK Saenchai sets out on chasing down a new goal in ONE Championship.

Only 24 years of age, the Thai striker has already established himself as one of the very best in the world thanks to his incredible run inside the Circle.

Holding the featherweight Muay Thai world championship, the titleholder isn’t ready to let his legacy end as a Muay Thai world champion.

On August 4, he returns to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand for the second time this year with a newfound source of motivation.

Facing off with the former GLORY lightweight champion Davit Kiria, this fight marks his debut in the ONE featherweight kickboxing division.

As one of the most stacked weight classes in the entire promotion, there are dream fights on the horizon for Tawanchai but first, he must make a strong impression by defeating Kiria in his debut in the division.

In a recent video posted on the Fight Record YouTube channel, the Muay Thai champ reminded everyone just how explosive his strikes are with some ruthless kicks.

Watch the full video below:

Later on in the night, the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship will be put on line as Chingiz Allazov looks to make his first defense of the title against Marat Grigorian.

With Tawanchai competing several fights before, he will look to make a huge statement and put his name in the mix as a future title challenger for the winner of the main event.

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.