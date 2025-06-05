WATCH: Thai-Malaysian sensation Aliff puts ONE Championship on notice with nasty 97-second KO of Moroccan slugger

ONE strawweight Muay Thai standout Aliff Sor Dechapan never lets his setbacks define him. At ONE Fight Night 24 in August 2024, Zakaria El Jamari was the unwitting victim of his frustrations.

Starting the year with back-to-back losses to Zhang Peimian and Ellis Badr Barboza, Aliff returned to the winner's circle by knocking out the Moroccan star barely halfway into the opening round.

Check out the knockout blow below, which ONE posted on Instagram:

This performance was a perfect reminder of Aliff's potential, which fans first saw during his ONE Friday Fights run. Logging three finishes in four victories in the highly competitive circuit, the Thai-Malaysian's efforts were rewarded with a six-figure contract from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong to join the main roster.

After taking out El Jamari in stunning fashion, Aliff posted a unanimous decision victory over Walter Goncalves in November 2024 and a first-round knockout of Shamil Adukhov this past February to regain his lost momentum.

The 21-year-old's next foray inside the circle will be against Elmehdi El Jamari, Zakaria's younger brother. Their strawweight Muay Thai bout will occur in the undercard of ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video on Friday, June 6.

Aliff explains why he sees Elmehdi El Jamari as a more dangerous foe than his brother

Aliff has never lacked confidence in his abilities, but he believes Elmehdi El Jamari will present him with a more formidable challenge than his older brother.

The Sor Dechapan representative explained his thoughts in an interview with ONE:

"Speed, punching power, and his ability to throw combinations — from what I've seen, these three things make Elmehdi a more dangerous fighter [compared to Zakaria]."

ONE Fight Night 32 will emanate from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

