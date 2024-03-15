WATCH: Thai megastar Rodtang rains down unholy punishment on Petchdam in 2020 Muay Thai classic

Since making his promotional debut in 2018, Rodtang Jitmuangnon has delivered a slew of instant classics, including his showdown with two-time Muay Thai champion Petchdam Petchyindee at ONE: No Surrender.

Going toe-to-toe with his fellow Thai warrior for five rounds, 'The Iron Man' delivered yet another sensational showing, earning his eighth-straight win and defending his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title in the process.

"Rodtang Unleashed. Who else wants to see 'The Iron Man' back in action?!"

Rodtang has added six more wins to his resume since his instant classic with Petchdam, including victories over three-sport superstar Danial Williams, former ONE strawweight Muay Thai champion world Joseph Lasiri, and Russian kickboxer Tagir Khalilov.

The last time fight fans saw the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world titleholder step inside the ring, it was against 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September. The pair put on one of the greatest fights in Muay Thai history and had pundits immediately clamoring for a rematch between the two.

Thus far, no announcements have been made regarding Rodtang's first appearance of 2024, but 'The Iron Man' appears to be on a collision course with K-1 legend Takeru Segawa.

Rodtang happy to fight Takeru Segawa on his home turf

Rodtang knows that when he returns to the ring later this year, he will likely find former three-division champion Takeru waiting for him. When and where their inevitable clash will go down is yet to be revealed, but 'The Iron Man' is more than happy to meet 'The Natural Born Crusher' on his home turf.

"I'm very excited to fight Takeru Segawa, and I'm looking forward to it one day," he said in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA. "I would be willing to fight him on his home turf in Japan."

Who comes out on top when two of the world's most celebrated strikers meet on martial arts' biggest global stage?