WATCH: The intense culmination of Xiong Jing Nan and Angela Lee’s heated blood feud in ONE Championship

There was no love lost between reigning MMA strawweight queen Xiong Jing Nan and her greatest rival inside the Circle — 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee.

Between 2019 and 2022, Xiong and Lee engaged in perhaps the greatest trilogy in ONE Championship history, splitting highlight-reel-worthy finishes in their first two meetings, leading to a third and final showdown at ONE on Prime Video 2.

As 'The Panda' prepares for her next defense of the ONE women's strawweight MMA world title, ONE Championship is looking back at the culmination of her classic trilogy with the promotion's first-ever ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion.

"ONE Women's Strawweight MMA World Champion Xiong Jing Nan closed out her trilogy with longtime rival Angela Lee with a performance for the ages! “The Panda” will next defend her gold against reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Champion Stamp Fairtex at ONE 168: Denver on September 6!

Xiong will be gunning for her eighth-straight defense of the women's strawweight MMA strap at ONE 168 when she meets the current atomweight MMA world champion, Stamp Fairtex. The two women warriors will feature in ONE's return to the United States as the promotion invades Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on September 6.

Stamp Fairtex looks to do what Angela Lee never could when she meets Xiong Jing Nan at ONE 168

Stamp Fairtex, who has already claimed three world titles in as many sports under the ONE Championship banner, will look to become a two-division world champion by doing what Angela Lee was never able to do — move up and dethrone one of the greatest fighters in women's MMA history.

Of course, Stamp is no slouch when it comes to striking, having previously captured world titles in both the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing divisions.

Who comes out on top when two of the most explosive women in MMA go toe-to-toe on martial arts' biggest global stage?

ONE 168 goes down on Friday, September 6.

Ticket pre-sale will begin on April 10 at 10 am Mountain Time while the general public can avail of the tickets starting on April 24 at 10 am Mountain Time. For more details, check out ONE Championship's official website and social media accounts.

