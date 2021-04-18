Watch: The intense training regime that Conor McGregor believes has USADA watching him closely

From checking leg kicks to putting his body under immense stress, Conor McGregor is leaving no stone unturned in preparation for his upcoming trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10.

In fact, McGregor's latest training regimen has been so intense it has even prompted USADA to look into what's been cooking in the McGregor camp.

Sharing a video of himself undergoing rigorous strength training in the gym, Conor McGregor claimed that the USADA tested him twice in a single week, collecting blood and urine samples.

McGregor seems to think that his 'animalistic' training regime convinced USADA that he must be on some kind of performance-enhancing drug.

Usada tested me right before this. Blood and urine. That’s twice this week. I don’t blame them, I’m a animal. What irks me tho is there is never an announcement of athletes caught anymore? This means -

1. They can keep it quiet.

2. Tainted supplement bullshit excuses are accepted pic.twitter.com/6Vqii96Z4o — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 18, 2021

Conor McGregor has a lot riding on his next fight

Conor McGregor will have to bring his A-game to the Octagon when he fights Dustin Poirier in July. The Irishman's prospects of winning a title in the UFC again will become very bleak if he fails to win against Poirier. McGregor is 1-2 as a lightweight and desperately needs a big win to stay relevant in the title picture.

Breaking: The Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor trilogy is officially set for July 10 at UFC 264 in Las Vegas, @ufc President Dana White announced on social media. pic.twitter.com/Fkto9TTpgh — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 14, 2021

McGregor and Poirier have faced each other twice before, with each man winning one fight. McGregor knocked Poirier out back in 2014 at UFC 178, while Poirier became the first man to put the Irishman to sleep at UFC 257 in January earlier this year.

Conor McGregor was the biggest star in the UFC when he fought Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 back in October 2018. However, with $100 million in the bank from the Floyd Mayweather fight, McGregor seemingly grew complacent. He failed to beat Nurmagomedov and in the rematch with Poirier, even though McGregor promised a masterclass, he failed to deliver.

Poirier's leg kicks damaged McGregor's lead leg so much that the Irishman's movement was seriously compromised. McGregor got stuck against the fence and faced a striking onslaught from his opponent.

A perfectly timed right hook was all it took for McGregor to go down as Poirier became the first man to knockout McGregor inside the cage.