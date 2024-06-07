WATCH: The razor-close first fight that started the rivalry between Thai superstars Tawanchai and Jo Nattawut

Top Thai strikers Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Jo Nattawut re-engage after their tightly fought showdown last year in the headlining contest this week at ONE 167 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 25-year-old PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym standout will stake his ONE featherweight Muay Thai gold against 'Smokin' Jo in the event happening on June 7 and emanating from the Impact Arena.

It is a rematch of their razor-thin kickboxing encounter back in October, where Tawanchai won by unanimous decision.

ONE Championship relived the rivalry that started it all for Tawanchai and Nattawut by posting highlights of their first encounter, from the face-off all the way to their engaging back-and-forth on fight night, in line with their marquee rematch.

At ONE 167, Tawanchai will be making his third defense of his world title. He retained the championship belt last December by defeating fellow Thai superstar Superbon by a majority decision.

Nattawut, meanwhile, also fought last December and defeated by decision American Luke Lessei.

ONE 167 will be available live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Chatri Sityodtong touts an exciting redo between Tawanchai and Jo Nattawut

All is set for the rematch between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Jo Nattawut, and fight fans should take heed and expect another barnburner, said ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

The two top Thai fighters run it back at ONE 167 on June 7 in Bangkok, Thailand, with Tawanchai putting on the line his featherweight Muay Thai world title.

It is a redo of their kickboxing showdown last October, where the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative won by unanimous decision but not after going through the wringer.

Speaking on the Uprtalk with Antonie Pinto on YouTube, Sityodtong said considering what took place the first time around, there is every chance that their rematch will take the same exciting route.

He said:

"Tawanchai and Jo Nattawut fought in kickboxing last year and it was a very close match. Tawanchai is eager to defend his belt, but Jo Nattawut's style is hard to predict. In the first fight it looked like he was constantly throwing weapons at random, but all of them looked sharp and seemed to have packed a punch."

Both Tawanchai and Nattawut are coming off victories heading into ONE 167.