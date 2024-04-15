WATCH: The sickening sound of John Lineker’s ‘Hands of Stone’ reverberates in petrifying mauling of Troy Worthen 

There are not a lot of inherent certainties in life. But if you let John Lineker hit you clean on the jaw, you'll most certainly go to sleep. For many years now, 'Hands of Stone' has been enjoying the reputation of having one of the most devastating hands in the sport of MMA - regardless of weight class.

If you haven't been amazed by Lineker's power before, just check out this short clip of him sending Troy Worthen to the negative zone with one shot:

Just listen to those shots. From his days in the UFC to becoming a force to be reckoned with in ONE, the former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion strikes fear in the hearts of men every time he starts swinging his hands. We don't want to be the next man to face him inside the ONE Championship Circle.

Possible next match-ups for John Lineker in ONE Championship

The ONE bantamweight MMA division is wide open for the taking, with three men in the top five coming off strong wins. John Lineker, save for a loss in a last-minute openweight MMA bout against Shinya Aoki, is on a two-fight winning streak since losing his belt to the current world champion, Fabricio Andrade.

John Lineker currently sits on the number one spot of the division, with the man he last beat, Stephen Loman, sitting in number two. The next two men down the line are 'Pretty Boy' Kwon Won Il and Artem Belakh, who are the best possible candidates to lock horns with 'Hands of Stone'.

Belakh is coming off an impressive win over Mongolian monster Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu. As for Kwon, the South Korean KO artist is on a three-fight KO streak and has been asking for another shot at Andrade. This time, for the gold.

Perhaps a bout between 'Pretty Boy' and 'Hands of Stone' should be the next no.1-contender bout for the ONE bantamweight MMA throne.

