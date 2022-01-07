Watch: Top 5 UFC fighters who can be Marvel Superheroes

For MMA fans, UFC fighters are the closest individuals to real-life Marvel superheroes. That's because, just like their comic book counterparts, the men and women who grace the octagon for glory and our entertainment possess admirable qualities and talents that only superhumans do.

Several UFC fighters in history are rightfully comparable to Marvel superheroes. Former heavyweight champ Randy Couture comes to mind with his likeness to the protector of the free world, Captain America.

There's also no denying that Anderson Silva is the closest MMA star we have to Spider-Man. After all, the comic book character is what inspired the legendary Brazilian's nickname in the first place. Former UFC lightweight champ Benson Henderson also likened himself to the mutant Shatterstar of the X-Men series.

But today we'll be looking at present-day octagon warriors who can double as Marvel superheroes in real life. Check out the video below!

Top 5 UFC fighters who can be Marvel Superheroes:

