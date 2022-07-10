Watch: 'Top Gun: Maverick' actor Miles Teller fanboys over Nate Diaz at UFC 276

Nate Diaz was in attendance at UFC 276, which took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and marked the promotion's pay-per-view event for International Fight Week. The card had a lot of star power with Israel Adesanya and Max Holloway featuring in title bouts in the main and co-main events, but Diaz being who he is, drew a lot of attention as he made his way through the building.

The Stockton native uploaded a vlog documenting his journey to and around Las Vegas for the event. Among the many who tried to speak with the fan-favorite UFC fighter was actor Miles Teller. The 35-year-old from Pennsylvania is widely recognized as jazz drummer Andrew Neiman in the movie Whiplash and, most recently, as Lt. Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw in Top Gun: Maverick.

Teller beamed from ear to ear as he met Nate Diaz in the stands at UFC 276 and expressed how much of a fan he is of the UFC veteran. Although much of the conversation is drowned out by the music and the event's ambiance, the few audible exchanges and the joy on Teller's face are enough to deduce his evident happiness. The Whiplash actor appeared to have a lot to say to the 37-year-old fighter from Stockton who's currently trying to secure his release from the UFC.

Watch the interaction at 6:15 of the video below:

Fans note the love and respect Nate Diaz gets from MMA community

The comment section of Diaz's vlog on YouTube is flooded with people pointing out how loved the Ultimate Fighter alumnus is. It's clear that fans, reporters, and fellow fighters, both retired and active, have immense respect for Nate Diaz.

Throughout the video, Diaz can be seen greeted with smiles and hugs everywhere he goes, and a warm sense of respect appears to be present in everyone who meets him. Fans were quick to notice this and make a note of it in the comment section of the video.

See some of the comments below:

Screenshot of comments on Nate Diaz's video

Some asked the UFC to let Diaz fight out his contract and move on with his life, something he's been trying to do for a long time. It's safe to say that regardless of where the Stockton native goes after his stint with the UFC, he will always be a fan favorite because of his fighting style and attitude.

ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🗿🏝 @TheArtOfWar6 Nate Diaz’ chin is just ridiculous Nate Diaz’ chin is just ridiculous https://t.co/3mooFT7pPp

