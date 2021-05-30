Watch: 'Triple C' Henry Cejudo shows off 'front flip to dive' skills in a hilarious video 

Henry Cejudo never fails to amuse his fans on social media. The former two-division champion recently posted an amussing video on Twitter showing off his "all-natural" front-flip diving skills.

"Mark my words! I will make this front flip to a dive bend the knee! Ps all natural - Triple C," wrote Cejudo in his Twitter post.

Mark my words! I will make this front flip to a dive bend the knee! Ps all natural - Triple C 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/4FtYlAcYOM — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 30, 2021

Henry Cejudo announced his retirement in 2020 at UFC 249. The Olympic gold medalist appears to be enjoying life in retirement. Apart from spending time with girlfriend Ana Karolina, the former UFC champion is often seen as a co-host on popular podcast "Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson."

Cejudo recently posted a short clip from Mike Tyson's set. 'Triple C' co-hosted former WBA heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz on Tyson's podcast.

"We #hotboxin with heavy champion of the world @andy_destroyer13 stay tune for the legendary talk. Only on @hotboxinpodcast #bendtheknee," wrote Henry Cejudo.

We #hotboxin with 🥊 heavy champion of the world @andy_destroyer13 stay tune for the legendary talk. Only on @hotboxinpodcast #bendtheknee 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/kZK0VGK422 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 28, 2021

Will Henry Cejudo make a comeback in 2021?

Last week, Henry Cejudo posted a video on Twitter in which the 'The Messenger' can be seen facing off against Russian internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov. Cejudo captioned the video with a sly remark about featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski:

"That guy would put up a better fight than Volkanovski."

That guy would put up a better fight than Volkanovski. @danawhite 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/o4ccwmR1YD — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 21, 2021

This wasn't the first instance when Henry Cejudo tried to instigate a feud with current champions. The Mexican-born fighter recently tagged UFC president Dana White in a tweet, ridiculing the current flyweight, bantamweight and featherweight champions.

"Hey @danawhite, so you have a walking pez dispenser champ at 125lbs @daico_deusdaguerra a paper champion and Oscar winner @funkmastermma and a wanna be Crocodile Hunter @alexvolkanovski. I’m feeling generous and here to help you make America great again. #C4" wrote Henry Cejudo.

Hey @danawhite so you have a walking pez dispenser champ at 125lbs @daico_deusdaguerra 🇧🇷 a paper champion and Oscar winner @funkmastermma 🇯🇲 and a wanna be Crocodile Hunter @alexvolkanovski 🇦🇺. I’m feeling generous and here to help you make America great again. #C4 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XMND3Z1b8k — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 18, 2021

It is unclear if Henry Cejudo is legitimately eyeing a comeback down the line. There have been no indications from the UFC brass and Cejudo's management team regarding the former champion's return to the octagon. Moreover, with all the three aforesaid champions being preoccupied with title defenses in 2021, Cejudo's return in 2021 doesn't seem viable.

