WATCH: Tye Ruotolo, Masaaki Noiri, Nabil Anane headline some of ONE Championship's most surreal moments

Tye Ruotolo, Masaaki Noiri, and Nabil Anane aren't just elite in ONE Championship because of talent, but they've earned their place through grit and an unrelenting drive to win.

Ad

Recently, the world's largest martial arts organization released a video carousel featuring Ruotolo, Noiri, Anane, and other stars who rose to the occasion with thrilling performances against highly favored opposition.

Check out the compilation uploaded by the promotion through its official Instagram account:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Before he became the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion, Ruotolo agreed to take on mixed martial arts veteran Dagi Arslanaliev in a 180-pound catchweight submission grappling contest at ONE Fight Night 13 in August 2023.

From the start, the American phenom brought the action to the mat, immediately locking in a deep leg entanglement. Despite Arslanaliev's best efforts to defend against several leglock attempts, Ruotolo aggressively pushed forward.

At one point, Ruotolo appeared to secure a heel hook that nearly drew a tap. Amid brief confusion, he capitalized on the opening, transitioning seamlessly to a rear-naked choke to earn the decisive finish.

Ad

On the other hand, Noiri overcame insurmountable odds when he captured the ONE interim featherweight Muay Thai world title against divisional Muay Thai kingpin Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 172 this past March.

Meanwhile, Anane stunned the combat sports world at ONE 170 last January, pulling off a massive upset over Nico Carrillo to claim the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

More jaw-dropping moments expected to happen in ONE Championship's next U.S. primetime event

A number of electrifying moments are expected as ONE Championship returns with another premium live event in U.S. primetime next month.

Ad

Set for June 6 at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, ONE Fight Night 32 will feature an intriguing flyweight Muay Thai showdown between No. 4-ranked contender Nakrob Fairtex and rising star Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi as the headliner.

Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada will be able to watch the card live and for free.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nissi Icasiano A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.



Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.



Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.



In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.