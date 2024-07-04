WATCH: Tye Ruotolo's vicious armbar leaves Dagestani grappling machine Marat Gafurov in a world of pain

ONE Championship uploaded a clip of Tye Ruotolo's entire submission grappling match against former ONE featherweight MMA world champion Marat Gafurov.

In Dec. 2022, Ruotolo was matched up against Gafurov for a catchweight grappling match at ONE on Prime Video 5. At the time, the American superstar was coming off an impressive promotional debut with a D'arce choke against Garry Tonon, and he looked to continue building momentum by taking out 'Cobra.'

Gafurov attempted to roughen up his younger opponent but couldn't overcome Ruotolo's superior fundamentals. Five minutes into the match, Ruotolo secured a wrist lock submission win, leading to a US$50,000 performance bonus.

ONE shared the full match between Ruotolo and Gafurov on YouTube, which can be seen below by those who aren't geo-restricted.

Since then, Tye Ruotolo has secured four more submission grappling wins under the ONE Championship banner. The American superstar earned the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title in Nov. 2023 when he defeated Magomed Abdulkadirov by unanimous decision.

In April, Ruotolo competed in his latest promotional match and defended his throne for the first time against Izaak Michell. The 21-year-old passed the test with flying colors by locking in a "Ruotolotine" for another US$50,000 performance bonus.

Watch Ruotolo submit Michell at ONE Fight Night 21 below:

Tye Ruotolo looks to extend his undefeated promotional record at ONE Fight Night 23

Later this week, July 5, Tye Ruotolo has an opportunity to extend his undefeated promotional record. To do so, the reigning welterweight submission grappling world champion must defeat ONE debutant Jozef Chen in a non-title catchweight bout.

Ruotolo vs Chen will take place at Friday's ONE Fight Night 23. The South African promotional newcomer may be facing a difficult challenge, but he's proved his elite grappling skills by securing first place in the 2023 ADCC European Trials.

ONE Fight Night 23 represents the promotion's latest event inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The upcoming event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

