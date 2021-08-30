Watch: Tyron Woodley shows off impressive boxing skills in new training footage

Tyron Woodley has finally released episode four of his 'Champ Camp' series hours ahead of his professional boxing debut.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube, Woodley showcased crisp striking technique and near-perfect head movement for someone who has never boxed before.

Hitting pads with renowned coach Gerald Tucker, 'The Chosen One' gave a glimpse of what he will try to replicate in the boxing ring on Sunday. The 39-year-old was also seen having an ice bath.

Primarily a wrestler, Woodley has scored seven KO/TKO wins in his MMA career. Knocking out the likes of Robbie Lawler, Josh Koscheck, Dong Hyun Kim and more, Woodley established himself as a legitimate striker in the UFC.

However, the Missouri native is going into his boxing debut as an underdog. Paul, a betting favorite, holds a significant height and reach advantage over Woodley.

Additionally, 'The Problem Child' has also competed in three professional boxing matches. Although Paul is accused of fighting inexperienced opponents, he has clearly shown that he does possess punching power, having knocked out all three of the fighters standing across him in the ring.

Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul agree their feud has become personal

Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul have both exchanged heated words in the lead-up to their boxing showdown. Their rivalry was recently fueled after one of Paul's teammates got into a verbal altercation with Woodley's mother, which infuriated the former UFC champ.

Woodley is also "disgusted" by the antics that Paul has pulled to gain recognition. 'The Chosen One' said he doesn't like playing mind games, but performs at his best on fight night.

“It’s kinda disgusting how much of a clown people feel they need to be recognized. It’s disgusting how much clout people have to chase and when you really look into what the word clout means, it’s the appearance of authenticity. It’s the appearance that you’re the real deal. It’s the appearance that you’re really about that action - but I’m really like that," said Tyron Woodley at a press conference on Thursday.

