Watch UFC 256 post fight press conference: Dana White, Brandon Moreno and more react after crazy main event

Deiveson Figueiredo defended his Flyweight title in an explosive back and forth main event against Brandon Moreno at UFC 256 that ended in a majority draw decision.

UFC President Dana White praised the fighters at the post-fight press conference. Watch the full video in this article.

UFC 256: Post-Fight Press Conference

Dana White announced the main event Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno to be the Fight of the Night. He hinted that it was a close call between that and the UFC Women's Strawweight between Mackenzie Dern and Virna Jandiroba.

"They robbed the women and took the 50,000."

Lowest seed on TUF 24, cut by the UFC in 2018, took the UFC flyweight champion to the absolute limit...



Brandon Moreno's toughness is unquestionable 😤 #UFC256 pic.twitter.com/6bZePWz5i4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 13, 2020

Rafael Fiziev and Kevin Holland won $50,000 each as Performance of the Night bonus.

Flyweigh Champion Deiveson was transported to the hospital and would not be able to show up at the conference, Dana White said.

He also said that a rematch of the main event title fight would certainly be booked for 2021, after the two fighters get sufficient time off.

"We are absolutely, positively doing that rematch. That's another fun fight for us all to look forward to in 2021."

On the majority draw decision of the fight, Dana White said that he did not know that one of the judges gave the fifth round to Brandon Moreno.

"Interesting, I didn't know that. But, we were in the back. I went back halfway through the fight and we were sitting back there and saying this could definitely end up being a draw... You never know with these judges. You never know."

Watch the full press conference below: