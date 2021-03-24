Watch: UFC announcer Bruce Buffer introduces Mike Tyson in his signature style, leaving boxing legend in awe

UFC announcer Bruce Buffer recently made an appearance on "Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson", a podcast hosted by legendary heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson.

Known for his iconic style while introducing UFC fighters in the Octagon, Bruce Buffer introduced 'Iron' Mike in his patented style. The former undisputed champion was impressed and looked at the 'The Veteran Voice of the Octagon' with awe.

"And now! This is truly the moment we've all been waiting for, it's time! Introducing, fighting out of Brownsville, New York, USA, presenting the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world - 'Iron' Mike Tyson," announced Buffer.

Buffer's introduction seemed to remind Tyson of his professional boxing days as the former world champion stood up in a victory stance.

𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘮𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘸𝘦'𝘷𝘦 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘣𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘸𝘢𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘧𝘰𝘳, 𝘉𝘳𝘶𝘤𝘦 𝘉𝘶𝘧𝘧𝘦𝘳 𝘰𝘯 𝘏𝘰𝘵𝘣𝘰𝘹𝘪𝘯' 𝘥𝘳𝘰𝘱𝘴 𝘵𝘰𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘳𝘰𝘸. #ItsAlmostTime @brucebuffer pic.twitter.com/1V3rq06q6t — Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson (@hotboxinpodcast) March 24, 2021

Almost 15 years after announcing his retirement from pro-boxing in 2005, Mike Tyson made a comeback in an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020. It has been speculated that Tyson may fight Evander Holyfield next (although there has been no official confirmation).

If Tyson ropes in Bruce Buffer as the announcer for his next bout, it would make for one of the most memorable moments in boxing history.

How is Bruce Buffer related to boxing announcer Michael Buffer?

Bruce Buffer is the younger brother of legendary boxing announcer Michael Buffer, whom he first met when he was 29 years old. In an interview with BT Sport, Bruce elaborated on meeting his brother for the first time.

"I saw this man (Michael Buffer) come out. This very handsome, debonair James Bond-style man with an incredible voice. All of a sudden, I’m becoming a fan and then he started putting his name on the TV screen and it said Michael Buffer, and I thought, ‘Are you kidding me?'" Bruce Buffer told BT Sport.

"My dad never told me that when he was serving in World War 2. He had gotten married at a young age, a son was born (Michael Buffer), and nine months later, when he came back, they divorced... Michael was raised by foster parents under the name of Huber, but when he went into the army during the Vietnam war, he saw his birth certificate, he said his name was Buffer as he was never formally adopted as Huber," revealed Bruce Buffer.

Bruce Buffer started his UFC announcing career at UFC 10, and on February 16th this year, the Octagon legend celebrated his 25th anniversary with the promotion. Since UFC 13, Buffer has announced almost every pay-per-view card for the UFC.