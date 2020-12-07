WATCH: UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov posts emotional video about Mike Tyson's bond with his coach Cus D'Amato

Reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov shared an emotional video about former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson's bond with his late coach Cus D'Amato.

D'Amato was a New York-based boxing manager and trainer who mentored the likes of Floyd Patterson and Jose Torres. D'Amato eventually became a mentor and father-figure to Tyson in his early years. In fact, when Mike Tyson's mother died, D'Amato adopted the future heavyweight boxing legend.

D'Amato passed away in 1985, just days after Mike Tyson's 11th professional fight. Tyson went on to become WBA, WBC, and IBF heavyweight champion.

Much like Tyson in his earlier days inside the boxing ring, Khabib Nurmagomedov was also an unstoppable force inside the cage and went on to become UFC lightweight champion before retiring undefeated in 29 professional bouts.

Also like Tyson, Khabib Nurmagomedov looked up greatly to a mentor in his own coach and father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Earlier this year, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov passed away after a battle with COVID-19.

Khabib Nurmagomedov took to Instagram to post an emotional video about Mike Tyson's relationship with D'Amato:

In the video, D'Amato can be heard talking highly of his prized pupil and adopted son Mike Tyson:

"I can say honestly that I have a very deep affection for him, I do. To me, he's my boy. He's with me. I often say to him 'You know, I owe you a lot', and he doesn't know what I mean, I will tell him now what I mean: If he weren't here, I probably wouldn't be alive. The fact that he is here, doing what he's doing and doing as well as he's doing, and improving as he has, gives me the motivation and the interest to stay alive. Because I believe a person dies when he no longer wants to live. But I have a reason, Mike here, and he gives me the motivation. I will stay alive and I will watch him become a success, because I will not leave until that happens."

Obviously, Khabib Nurmagomedov could relate to the relationship between Mike Tyson and Cus D'Amato.

Khabib Nurmagomedov isn't the first UFC champion to reference the relationship between Mike Tyson and Cus D'Amato

Back in November, two-division UFC champion and Khabib's arch rival Conor McGregor reference D'Amato while quoting a tweet that featured an interview with Tyson on ESPN:

Good luck and God bless to both men. The world will be watching ❤️ https://t.co/jpt3GfiRHt — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 26, 2020

This was before Mike Tyson returned to the ring to face Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout.