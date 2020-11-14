Watch: UFC fighter Belal Muhammad tricks Paul Felder into thinking featherweight Jared Gordon was a prince

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad shared a video of when he almost convinced Paul Felder into believing Jared Gordon was a prince. Belal Muhammad enters Felder's room and asks him to kiss the hand of Gordon, a UFC featherweight, only for the 'Irish Dragon' to almost do it!

Watch the video here:

In honor of @felderpaul fight tomorrow Throwback to this beauty when me and @JFlashGordonMMA told him our boy was. Prince and he had to kiss his hand 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wtjuVlH3Y9 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 13, 2020

Felder who's headlining Fight Night this weekend takes on former Lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos. The Irish Dragon took the fight on 5 days' notice after Islam Makhachev pulled out with an injury.

Paul Felder takes on Rafael Dos Anjos at UFC Fight Night

Felder, the #7 ranked lightweight contender in the world, is aiming to kick-start a run which will lead him to the title after champion Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement at UFC 254. Felder's last fight was a close decision loss to Dan Hooker back in February, post which he contemplated retirement.

Let’s give em hell dad. https://t.co/3mVj68ouxa — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) November 14, 2020

However, when the UFC offered the 35-year-old a former champion in dos Anjos, Felder jumped at the opportunity. Speaking ahead of the fight, the American said:

"This is the crazy stuff that will either set me up for a major fight and move my career forward or I'll prove that I got balls that are bigger than anybody else's in the division. If he beats me, he's a former champion! I don't give a sh*t! It's Rafael dos Anjos!

"I mean, I've got nothing to lose other than some brain cells and some broken bones and things as usual but I will heal up and I'll be fine. I'm fully capable of beating him, that I will make everyone clear of! I'm not coming in here to get a payday," he said.

On the other hand, Rafael Dos Anjos is looking to regain his title at 155 lbs after eight fights in the Welterweight division. The Brazilian last competed at Lightweight back in 2016 when he lost to Tony Ferguson.

Rafael Dos Anjos of Brazil poses on the scale

Speaking ahead of the fight the 36-year-old said:

"I’m back at lightweight, I’m going to climb the rankings. Khabib, I don’t know if he’s retired or not but if he does it will leave the division wide open. Anything can happen."