Watch: UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz takes on the Ninja Warrior course

Jan Blachowicz may be the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion, but becoming a ninja warrior proved to be too much of a task for him.

Blachowicz recently entered the Polish version of Ninja Warrior. After a UFC-style introduction, Blachowicz left the audience in splits when he failed to avoid a wipe-out. That came after he'd successfully completed the first few stages of the course.

Jan Blachowicz also shared a clip on Twitter. In the video, he can be seen attempting to complete the course but unfortunately failing in the end.

Props to Blachowicz for giving it his best shot and leaving with a smile on his face despite being wiped out.

Check out Jan Blachowicz in action on Ninja Warriors Polska below:

In the tweet, Blachowicz hilariously claims that he lost because he wasn't wearing his lucky bracelet. Well, we do hope he keeps it handy when he enters the octagon next...

"See, what happens when I don't have my lucky bracelet with me?" Wrote Blachowicz on Twitter.

Jan Blachowicz is set to defend his title at UFC 267

Jan Blachowicz is set to defend his title against veteran Glover Teixeira in the main event of UFC 267. The event is set to take place on October 30.

The pair were initially set to fight at UFC 266 on September 25. However, their clash was postponed until the Abu Dhabi event.

Blachowicz will be looking forward to fighting in the Middle Eastern country again. That's because he defeated Dominick Reyes in exceptionally brutal fashion to become the UFC light heavyweight champion on Fight Island.

In his first title defense, Blachowicz captured the attention of the entire MMA community by outclassing Israel Adesanya over five rounds.

However, Glover Teixeira has had many battles inside the octagon. Despite many analysts counting him out after his loss to Corey Anderson, the Brazilian has fought his way back to the top of the division. He's now earned himself a shot at becoming champion, capping off his glorious career.

