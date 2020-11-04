It has been well established UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and his late father and trainer Abdulmanap shared a special bond.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has previously stated that he used to spend a lot of time with his father, analyzing and dissecting his opponents. Khabib has also said that his father was like a friend and a teacher to him.

The undisputed and undefeated king of the lightweight division took to Instagram to share a video reminiscing about his father, calling it "the best time" of his life.

In the video, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Abdulmanap can be seen playfully wrestling with each other. Abdulmanap can be seen giving his son a hard time in the short-lasting grappling exchange by displaying superior technique to stand his ground.

Abdulmanap then goes on to show a few techniques to Khabib as the video concludes.

It is no secret that Khabib Nurmagomedov was most attached to his father. Abdulmanap had started training his son from a very young age and remained Khabib's trainer until his demise due to Covid-19 related complications back in July.

Is Khabib Nurmagomedov truly retired?

Following his father's unfortunate demise, Khabib Nurmagomedov was advised against continuing to compete in professional MMA by his mother.

The champ revealed as much in the post-fight interview following his victory against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Khabib said he promised his mother that it would be the last time he ever steps inside the Octagon because the absence of his father affects him a great deal emotionally.

Advertisement

"I can't do this without father," said Khabib after the fight.

Though Khabib Nurmagomedov publically announced his retirement, UFC president Dana White recently said that he spoke to the fighter following the emotional aftermath of UFC 254.

White believes the undefeated fighter will return to the Octagon to chase his 30th professional win and then retire at 30-0 - as was his father's wish all along.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has also officially been announced as the current #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.