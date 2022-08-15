Watch: UFC lightweight Jared Gordon subdues a baseball bat-wielding assailant on the street

It looks like the streets have been mean to UFC fighter Jared Gordon. However, the mean streets were tamed by the lightweight last week when he quickly subdued an armed attacker who was trying to attack him and his family.

In a video uploaded to his Instagram, 'Flash' can be seen easily taking the assailant to the ground before proceeding to disarm him. The UFC lightweight stated that it was hard for him to restrain himself from handing out a beating after his family was allegedly attacked.

In a post on Instagram, he wrote in the caption:

"Here’s me subduing a guy with a bat after he tried to attack my family and I with it. I don’t know how I restrained myself from beating his face in. My mother then went Karen and wanted to call the cops."

It's fair to say that the fighter was composed during this tense moment and did not let rage get the best of him. Once the baseball bat was out of the attacker's hands, Gordon let him walk away.

The 33-year-old is 18-5 in his pro-mixed martial arts career. In his last fight, 'Flash' succumbed to a third-round submission loss to Grant Dawson at UFC on ESPN 35.

Gordon is scheduled to fight Leonardo Santos this weekend at UFC 278.

Jared Gordon gives his thoughts on why his fight against Paddy Pimblett never came to fruition

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Jared Gordon said that there could be multiple reasons why the fight between him and Paddy Pimblett did not happen.

'Flash' stated that maybe Pimblett and his team didn't want the fight, or perhaps the Brit was never presented with an official bout agreement.

"They probably mentioned my name to Paddy and his manager and they were just like, you know? I'm assuming they just said no... Or maybe I'm wrong... I don't think he was sent the contract with my name on it."

Watch Jared Gordon talk about his rumored fight with Paddy Pimblett below:

The 33-year-old clarified that he in no way was incenuating that Pimblett was sacred to fighting him. Earlier this year, in an interview with Barstool Sports, Dana White hinted at the possibility of a fight between Pimblett and Gordon was initially high.

However, it didn't come to fruition and 'The Baddy' ended up fighting Rodrigo Vargas instead. Pimblett submitted Vargas in the first round of their UFC Fight Night 204 bout.

