WATCH: UFC megastar Conor McGregor steals the show at Monaco F1 Grand Prix with uber-stylish arrival

Conor McGregor was seen living it up at the Monaco Grand Prix.

On Sunday, May 28, Formula 1 traveled to Monaco for a thrilling race at the Circuit de Monaco. Plenty of celebrities were in attendance for the race, including Tom Holland, Neymar, Chris Rock, Orlando Bloom, Maria Sharapova, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Conor McGregor, and more.

A video surfaced of McGregor enjoying himself in Monaco as he danced throughout the venue. This wasn’t the first time ‘The Notorious’ made a public appearance at an F1 race. The former two-division UFC champion attended the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last year, showing support for Kevin Magnussen and the Haas F1 team.

Assuming McGregor still supports Haas, he was likely disappointed by the Monaco Grand Prix results. Magnussen was unable to finish the race, leading to no points for the season standings. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen finished first and maintained his spot as the 2023 leader.

Watch Conor McGregor’s appearance at the Monaco Grand Prix below:

MMA Orbit @mma_orbit Conor McGregor at the Monaco F1 Grand Prix today. 🏎



Conor McGregor at the Monaco F1 Grand Prix today. 🏎 https://t.co/rYvbJvKxRC

When is Conor McGregor’s next UFC fight?

Conor McGregor last fought in July 2021, losing against Dustin Poirier for the second consecutive time. ‘The Notorious’ had his moments in the fight before suffering a gruesome leg injury, leading to a first-round doctor stoppage.

McGregor had to overcome a lengthy recovery process before considering a return to the Octagon. Luckily, ‘The Notorious’ has vowed to fight again before the end of the year. The former two-division world champion took his comeback tour to the next level by coaching The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 against Michael Chandler.

Although McGregor has consistently said he’s excited to fight again, there were concerns about when he would be cleared by USADA. During his recovery process, ‘The Notorious’ removed himself from the drug-testing pool. Now that he wants to fight again, the Dublin native must pass random drug tests for six months before being approved by USADA.

McGregor recently announced that he’s resolved his issues with USADA. As a result, the official date for his highly-anticipated fight against Chandler is expected to be announced during The Ultimate Fighter Season 31, which will premiere on May 30.

