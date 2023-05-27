In a recent teaser from the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF), Conor McGregor can be seen meeting Michael Chandler for the first time since their opposing coaching roles were announced.

True to his style, 'The Notorious' immediately initiated his infamous mental warfare on 'Iron' and told him they'd potentially fight at 185 pounds. Chandler retorted, saying he could do the fight at that weight, to which McGregor brashly replied:

"You'll do what you're told."

Fans of Conor McGregor were reminded of his unique ability to weaponize trash talk and praised him for it in the comments section of the YouTube video.

One fan pointed out Chandler's dismal reaction to McGregor's trash talk, writing:

"Chandler instantly became submissive when he said, "This is my game, this is my game forever."

Another fan pointed out McGregor's villainous walking style in the video:

"Conor walking in like the Joker is so funny to me."

One user lauded Conor McGregor:

"You’ll do what ur told is an OG Conor line."

Another user praised the Irishman, stating:

"The way Connor just flipped the lid on the tension. He’s a master at mind games."

One fan pointed out 'Iron's reaction to McGregor's line and wrote:

"Chandler's face at 0:58 he knows exactly he will do as told."

Another fan stated how hyped they were for this season of TUF, stating:

"This will be the first season of TUF that I will watch in 12 years."

Dustin Poirier on Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

If there's anyone who could predict the outcome of Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler, it's Dustin Poirier. 'The Diamond' handed both the striking savants their most recent octagon losses.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Poirier was asked for his thoughts on the highly anticipated matchup between McGregor and Chandler. Predicting the Irishman to emerge victorious, he stated:

"I think that if Conor comes back anything like he was with his timing and rhythm... If he comes back similar to who he was before he left, I think he stops Michael Chandler... If Conor is who he was before the injury and stuff, I think two rounds — I think the fight’s over in two rounds.”

#TheMMAHour



Dustin Poirier favors Conor McGregor to stop Michael Chandler within "two rounds" if McGregor is the same fighter as before his injury

While there is no official date set for the bout between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, Dana White recently suggested that the UFC could be looking to book the bout towards the end of the year. He revealed that the event could take place at the Madison Square Garden in November or December.

#UFC

Dana White confirms there will be announcement for the McGregor/Chandler fight during TUF. Says Conor still has to get into USADA pool. Says hopefully November or December for the fight.

