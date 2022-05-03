Watch: UFC posts throwback to Tony Ferguson's incredible run on The Ultimate Fighter under Brock Lesnar

In the lead-up to Tony Ferguson’s fight with Michael Chandler at UFC 274, the promotion posted a video package highlighting the former interim champion's run in the 13th season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). Ferguson was coached by Brock Lesnar on the show and went on to win the entire competition.

The video package starts with Ferguson accepting the award for winning TUF, and then switches to highlights of some of his best moments on the show. The clip also includes UFC President Dana White and team coach Brock Lesnar sharing their views on 'El Cucuy'.

Relive Ferguson’s incredible run on The Ultimate Fighter below:

TUF 13 was shot in the lead-up to a pivotal heavyweight fight between Brock Lesnar and Junior dos Santos. Ferguson applied to be a contestant on the show and was accepted, before being selected as the third member of Team Lesnar.

In his first fight, Ferguson defeated Justin Edwards via knockout in the very first round. Next, he faced Ryan McGillivray in the quarterfinals and won via TKO in the first round yet again. The winning streak continued as he took on Chuck O'Neil in the semifinals, winning via TKO in the third round to advance to the final. He won the competition by knocking out Ramsey Nijem in the finals.

11 years on from his TUF appearance, he will take on Michael Chandler in a highly-anticipated encounter at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Dustin Poirier wants to fight the winner of Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson

Dustin Poirier has both Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson in his sights as he targets a return to the octagon later this year. His last fight took place back in December 2021, when he unsuccessfully attempted to dethrone Charles Oliveira at UFC 269. Poirier was previously campaigning for an encounter with Nate Diaz, but the UFC wasn’t willing to grant him his wish.

Poirier recently revealed that he’s keeping a close eye on the upcoming lightweight scrap between Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson. On Twitter, he implied that he'd probably face the victor. A fan tagged 'The Diamond' in a post about fighting the winner of Chandler vs. Ferguson.

The former interim lightweight champion seemingly replied in the affirmative.

Edited by C. Naik