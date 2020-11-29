Watch: UFC president Dana White reacts to Mike Tyson's performance against Roy Jones Jr.

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. fought to a draw in their exhibition bout on Saturday. The boxing bout coincided with UFC Fight Night, but that didn't stop Dana White from watching the highly-touted fight.

Dana White gives his thoughts on the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight. He says it exceeded his expectations and Mike looked awesome #UFCVegas15 #tysonvsjones pic.twitter.com/xsX1ZIWdsA — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) November 29, 2020

When asked about the bout, Dana White said:

"You guys have been asking questions leading up to this thing and I didn't want to say anything negative, because I love Tyson and he's a good friend of mine. I was nervous, he's 56-years-old(54) and time is undefeated, time takes us all down.

"One of the things I was worried about Mike is that he has this incredible aura still and fighting is a young man's game. All that being said, he looked fu**ing awesome tonight, I was blown away by how good he was.

"Roy is 51-years-old, but Roy has been way more active than Tyson has been, but he got way more tired than Mike tonight which was shocking. I am happy for them and I hope both made a lot of money.

Dana White is happy for both Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

Mike Tyson took on Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition boxing bout, reminding viewers of boxing's heyday. Although there was some controversy ahead of the fight regarding the rules, the bout in itself went on seamlessly.

California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) executive director Andy Foster spoke to Boxing Scene the rules of the fight:

"They can exhibit their boxing skills, but I don’t want them using their best efforts to hurt each other. They’re going to spar hard, but they shouldn’t be going for a knockout."

The statement in itself was counter-intuitive to the sport of boxing. However, the bout in itself saw little restraint from either fighter.

Dana White, in the past, has been critical of fighters competing beyond their time in the sport. The UFC president has had to move on the likes of BJ Penn, Shogun Rua and Anderson Silva - all greats of the sport during their heyday but men who fought on beyond their primes.