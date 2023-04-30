Watch: UFC president Dana White and Tito Ortiz caught kissing on the lips in rare vintage video 

UFC president Dana White and former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz have been bitter enemies for some time now. However, prior to their infamous bust-up and threats to beat each other up in a boxing match, the two men were close friends, with White previously acting as Ortiz's manager.

In a Twitter video, the true depth of the pair's former closeness is revealed. In the video in question, Dana White was dared to kiss Tito Ortiz on camera, to which the UFC president offered a bemused grin. The Hall of Famer, however, took the dare seriously.

He proceeded to take White's face into his hands and pulled him into a kiss before White pulled away, breaking out in laughter as the cameraman told them that the video would definitely be uploaded on the internet.

It was a glimpse at better times when White and Ortiz enjoyed a more positive relationship. The subsequent degradation of the pair's dynamic is well-documented, with the UFC president frequently describing Ortiz as unintelligent. 'The Huntington Beach Bad Boy's' ties with the promotion ended in 2012.

After a three-fight losing streak that culminated with a loss against fellow Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin, Tito Ortiz announced a brief retirement from MMA. A year later, he walked back on his retirement and signed with Bellator.

Who else has Dana White had a contentious relationship with?

The UFC president isn't the easiest person to deal with. He is a hard-nosed negotiator who has no qualms about imposing himself on his fighters, if need be. This has led to occasional clashes between White and his roster of fighters. Even the likes of Conor McGregor have had past issues with the UFC.

Despite once taking a ride in White's Ferrari, McGregor expressed his displeasure over having to commit to his media obligations ahead of a rematch with Nate Diaz at UFC 200. His refusal to honor them led to the Irishman being pulled from the event as White reiterated that no one was bigger than the UFC.

Similarly, Jon Jones has had a contentious relationship with the UFC president. The former 205-pounder is noted for his public dissatisfaction with how Dana White handled the negotiations for the scrapped fight between 'Bones' and former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

