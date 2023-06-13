WATCH: UFC ring girl Camila Oliveira wins the internet over after special trip for mother

While they don't actually fight inside the octagon, UFC ring girls like Camila Oliveira and Arianny Celeste remain highly popular figures with the fans.

Camila is a native of Brazil, and boasts 355k followers on Instagram. She regularly makes posts detailing her life inside and outside the UFC.

Reportedly, the Brazilian is the UFC’s second-highest paid ring girl, with her yearly salary of $50k putting her only behind veteran Celeste.

Recently, Camila posted a touching video to her Instagram feed, reportedly showing clips of her mother’s first visit to see her daughter in her adopted home city of Porto Belo in Brazil.

“Primeira vez da minha mae em Porto Belo/SC. Te amo minha linda. My mom came (sic) to visit me for the first time.”

The video appears to show the ring girl’s mother arriving in the city and visiting the beach, where she plays with her daughter’s dog and meets her partner, realtor and Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Ado Franco.

Unsurprisingly, the video has gone down a treat with fans on the social media platform, some of whom took to the comments section.

Comments on Camila Oliveira's Instagram post

Interestingly, one commenter appeared to be the ring girl’s mother herself, who stated that she 'loved meeting' Instagram user @suzanidiass, who is likely one of Camila’s friends.

UFC Brazil: When is the MMA promotion returning to Camila Oliveira’s home country?

Camila Oliveira made her name as one of the UFC’s top ring girls, and has most notably appeared during the promotion’s visits to her home country of Brazil.

The UFC last visited Brazil in January for the first pay-per-view event of 2023. UFC 283 saw Jamahal Hill upset Brazilian favourite Glover Teixeira to win the light-heavyweight title, while the co-main event saw Brandon Moreno defeat Deiveson Figueiredo for the flyweight crown.

The event took place at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, a city that the UFC has visited on numerous occasions.

The promotion’s next visit to Brazil is already planned. A Fight Night card is pencilled in for November 4, and is likely to take place at Sao Paulo’s Ginasio do Ibirapuera.

Reportedly, the event will be headlined by a heavyweight clash pitting No.4 ranked Curtis Blaydes against No.9 ranked Jailton Almeida.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida targeted for UFC main event in Sao Paulo mmafighting.com/2023/6/1/23746… Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida targeted for UFC main event in Sao Paulo mmafighting.com/2023/6/1/23746… https://t.co/pq9uxLHh8P

