WATCH: Undefeated French star Alexis Nicolas nearly amputates Magomed Magomedov with slick leg kick in ONE debut

After making a statement in his ONE Championship debut, newcomer Alexis Nicolas will look to end Regian Eersel's eight-year undefeated streak and take home the ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship.

This Friday, April 5, 'Barboza' steps into the main event spotlight at ONE Fight Night 21 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a showdown with the two-sport king following his impressive unanimous decision victory over Russian standout Magomed Magomedov at ONE Friday Fights 47 in January.

Alexis Nicolas goes into the contest with a picture-perfect 23-0 record. He also knows a thing or two about winning gold, having captured the ISKA world championship before signing with ONE Championship late last year.

Of course, 'Barboza' will need more than experience if he hopes to end the nearly 2,500-day unbeaten streak of 'The Immortal', who also owns the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title, on martial arts' biggest global stage.

Win or lose at ONE Fight Night 21, Alexis Nicolas believes he is destined for greatness

Growing up in and around the rough and tumble neighborhoods of Paris, France, Alexis Nicholas first walked into a kickboxing gym at the age of 14. A decade later, he is considered one of Europe's finest strikers. With a win at ONE Fight Night 21, he'll be considered one of the best in the world.

But whether or not he walks away with his hand raised, 'Barboza' knows that great things will still come in his young career.

"Even if I don't win this, signing a contract with ONE, I will have other opportunities to prove that I'm the best," Nicolas told ONE. "I'm really proud of the fact that I can actually bring something more -- coming from nothing -- I will bring more back to France, the title and prestige."

ONE Championship fans in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 21 live and for free in U.S. primetime on Friday, April 5.

