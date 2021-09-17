Watch: Urijah Faber posts hilarious meme video featuring Conor McGregor, Hasbulla, Joe Rogan and more

Urijah Faber took to Instagram to post a meme video that showcased all the current talking points in the world of MMA.

Watch the comic video posted by Urijah Faber below:

'The California Kid' decided to have some fun as he posted a hilarious video starring viral internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov.

The skilfully edited clip starts with Hasbulla flying towards the ground in a parachute. The video then cuts to him landing on Conor McGregor, resulting in the Irishman breaking his leg.

The clip appears to be poking fun at the Irishman for breaking his leg at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier.

The video also features other prominent figures in the MMA world, including UFC commentator Joe Rogan, Impa Kasanganay and renowned MMA referee Herb Dean.

Urijah Faber and Conor McGregor had a love-hate relationship in the past

Urijah Faber and Conor McGregor have a history together. They were coaches on UFC's reality show, The Ultimate Fighter season 22: Team McGregor vs. Team Faber.

Leading up to Conor McGregor's fight with Chad Mendes at UFC 189, the Irishman and 'The California Kid' met backstage. What looked like a friendly embrace rapidly turned into a heated altercation.

Watch the video here:

However, the two shared a cordial relationship throughout TUF Season 22. During the show's filming, 'The Notorious' donned his outspoken persona while Faber seemed to be in good spirits most of the time.

Watch a clip from TUF Season 22 below:

They have since patched up their relationship and have been seen together on numerous occasions.

